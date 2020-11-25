Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Given New $24.00 Price Target at Barclays

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) had its price target raised by research analysts at Barclays from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.46% from the company’s previous close.

PSTG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. 140166 reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.57.

Shares of Pure Storage stock opened at $19.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Pure Storage has a 1-year low of $7.93 and a 1-year high of $20.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.07 and a beta of 1.43.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 24th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.23. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 11.25% and a negative return on equity of 13.46%. As a group, research analysts predict that Pure Storage will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Scott Dietzen sold 185,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $3,331,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 127,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,296,275. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 555,000 shares of company stock worth $10,435,316 in the last 90 days. 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 159.5% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Pure Storage by 166.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 3,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Pure Storage by 651.4% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 7,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. It delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

