Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.022 per share on Monday, January 4th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd.

NYSE:PIM opened at $4.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.19. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a 1-year low of $3.32 and a 1-year high of $4.91.

About Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

