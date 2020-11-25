Putnam Premier Income Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:PPT)

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.026 per share by the investment management company on Monday, January 4th. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd.

PPT opened at $4.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.67. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $5.73.

About Putnam Premier Income Trust

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

