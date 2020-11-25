Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Cubic Co. Issued By Truist Securiti (NYSE:CUB)

Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti cut their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Cubic in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 19th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ciarmoli now anticipates that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.48. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Cubic’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.88 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.78 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CUB. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cubic from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Cubic from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cubic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Cubic from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Cubic from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Cubic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.18.

Shares of Cubic stock opened at $62.16 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.53 and a 200-day moving average of $49.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -478.15 and a beta of 0.99. Cubic has a 52-week low of $30.86 and a 52-week high of $70.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $475.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.33 million. Cubic had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a positive return on equity of 10.97%.

In other Cubic news, CEO Bradley H. Feldmann sold 17,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.54, for a total value of $989,975.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,569 shares of company stock valued at $1,010,920. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Cubic by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,813 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Cubic by 2.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,088 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Cubic by 2.8% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 16,650 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Cubic by 9.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,446 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Cubic in the third quarter valued at $29,000. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cubic Corporation designs, integrates, and operates systems, products, and services for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS), and Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD).

