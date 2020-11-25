Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Woodward, Inc. Increased by Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:WWD)

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Woodward in a note issued to investors on Friday, November 20th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ciarmoli now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.57. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Woodward’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Get Woodward alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Woodward from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Woodward in a report on Friday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Woodward from $100.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Truist raised their price target on Woodward from $51.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Woodward from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.13.

WWD opened at $114.72 on Monday. Woodward has a one year low of $46.51 and a one year high of $129.06. The company has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.57, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.45.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.21. Woodward had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 9.25%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WWD. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 109.5% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 94.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Chad Robert Preiss sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total value of $980,605.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,470,954.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Christopher Fawzy sold 9,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total value of $780,037.50. Insiders sold a total of 182,450 shares of company stock worth $16,352,197 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a $0.081 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.56%.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

Read More: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.