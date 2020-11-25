Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) Issued By Cormark (TSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) – Investment analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) in a report released on Friday, November 20th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud expects that the bank will post earnings of $2.21 per share for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO)’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.59 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.54 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.40 EPS.

Get Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on BMO. CIBC upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$95.00 to C$108.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$84.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Desjardins reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) in a research report on Monday, August 10th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$83.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$87.63.

Shares of TSE BMO opened at C$97.28 on Monday. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of C$55.76 and a one year high of C$104.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$83.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$77.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.98.

Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The bank reported C$1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.57 by C$0.28. The business had revenue of C$7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.03 billion.

Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers.

See Also: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.