Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Copart, Inc. Issued By Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) – Analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Copart in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 19th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Benjamin now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.76. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Copart’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.04 EPS.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. Copart had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 26.79%. The business had revenue of $592.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.87 million.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CPRT. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 20th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Copart from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Copart from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Copart from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Copart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.20.

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $113.20 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.65. Copart has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $130.96. The company has a market cap of $26.72 billion, a PE ratio of 39.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPRT. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Copart by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 6,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Copart by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 21,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Copart by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Copart by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 3,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Copart by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

