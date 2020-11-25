Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Lowered by Analyst

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Targa Resources in a report issued on Friday, November 20th. Capital One Financial analyst K. May now expects that the pipeline company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.11. Capital One Financial currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Targa Resources’ FY2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. Targa Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.89% and a negative net margin of 22.86%.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TRGP. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Targa Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 14th. Bank of America started coverage on Targa Resources in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised Targa Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Targa Resources from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, US Capital Advisors raised Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Targa Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

Shares of Targa Resources stock opened at $25.20 on Monday. Targa Resources has a 12 month low of $3.66 and a 12 month high of $42.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -49.38%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blackstone Group Inc grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 3,716.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 9,858,217 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $197,854,000 after acquiring an additional 9,599,915 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Targa Resources during the second quarter worth $81,554,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 40.6% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 8,422,871 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $169,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432,598 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 40.0% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,535,290 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $91,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 8,152.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,645,009 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,015,000 after buying an additional 1,625,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

