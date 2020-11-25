Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. Raised by William Blair (NASDAQ:BECN)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) – William Blair increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note issued to investors on Friday, November 20th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.13 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.03. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.30 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.80 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.35.

BECN opened at $37.68 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.88. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 1 year low of $11.66 and a 1 year high of $38.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -22.84 and a beta of 1.95.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 10.92% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwood Liquid Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the third quarter worth about $2,114,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 100.8% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 82,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 41,308 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the third quarter worth about $173,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 873.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 127,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,976,000 after purchasing an additional 114,841 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the third quarter worth about $784,000. 98.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

