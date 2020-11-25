Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Lowered by Truist Securiti

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti cut their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of OneWater Marine in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 19th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Swartz now expects that the company will earn $2.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.19. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for OneWater Marine’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.13 EPS.

Get OneWater Marine alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of OneWater Marine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of OneWater Marine from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

ONEW stock opened at $27.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. OneWater Marine has a 1 year low of $3.41 and a 1 year high of $33.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.12.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.38).

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in OneWater Marine in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its stake in OneWater Marine by 10.1% in the second quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 700,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,000,000 after acquiring an additional 64,325 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in OneWater Marine in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in OneWater Marine in the second quarter valued at about $2,045,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in OneWater Marine in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. 30.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Anthony M. Aisquith sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $2,850,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 693,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,175,037. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Philip Austin Jr. Singleton sold 69,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $1,316,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,327. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,286,114 shares of company stock valued at $24,436,166 in the last ninety days.

About OneWater Marine

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for OneWater Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneWater Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.