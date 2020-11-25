Q4 2020 Earnings Estimate for Carnival Co. & Plc Issued By Truist Securiti (NYSE:CCL)

Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Carnival Co. & in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 19th. Truist Securiti analyst P. Scholes anticipates that the company will earn ($1.64) per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Carnival Co. &’s FY2021 earnings at ($2.77) EPS.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 13th. The company reported ($2.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.20) by $0.01. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.57% and a negative net margin of 73.40%.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Carnival Co. & from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays raised Carnival Co. & from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.16.

Shares of CCL opened at $20.23 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.78. The stock has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 2.00. Carnival Co. & has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $51.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCL. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 0.6% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 584,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,592,000 after purchasing an additional 3,638 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,346,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,115,000 after purchasing an additional 482,827 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 271.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 104,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 76,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 220.1% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 190,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 131,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard Glasier bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.05 per share, for a total transaction of $140,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,294.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corporation & Plc operates as a leisure travel company. The company's ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

Recommended Story: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.