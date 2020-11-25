Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Ross Stores in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now anticipates that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $1.08 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.06.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $105.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Ross Stores to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Friday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.25.

Shares of ROST opened at $113.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $40.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.61, a PEG ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.72. Ross Stores has a 1-year low of $56.30 and a 1-year high of $124.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.41. Ross Stores had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 22.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ross Stores by 132.3% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Ross Stores by 128.2% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 324 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ross Stores by 522.0% during the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ross Stores by 43.7% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the third quarter worth about $74,000. 84.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

