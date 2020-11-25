Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Reduced by Analyst

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) – Investment analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 19th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the home improvement retailer will post earnings per share of $1.22 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.51. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Truist Securiti raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.63.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $154.96 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $117.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.30. Lowe’s Companies has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $180.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.73.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 228.17%. The business had revenue of $22.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.96%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 4.1% during the second quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 90,470 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $12,224,000 after buying an additional 3,604 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 316.7% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 48,143 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,506,000 after buying an additional 36,590 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 12.3% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 40.7% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 30,386 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,106,000 after buying an additional 8,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 5.2% in the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 165,965 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $22,424,000 after purchasing an additional 8,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

