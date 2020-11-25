Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) announced its earnings results on Monday. The conglomerate reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Raven Industries had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 6.45%.

RAVN stock opened at $24.23 on Wednesday. Raven Industries has a fifty-two week low of $16.01 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.58. The company has a market cap of $868.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.44.

RAVN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Raven Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. National Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Raven Industries in a report on Monday, October 26th.

In other news, Director Marc E. Lebaron bought 4,368 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.18 per share, with a total value of $109,986.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,151 shares in the company, valued at $280,782.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Raven Industries Company Profile

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geo-membrane, construction, aerospace/defense, and commercial lighter-than-air markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar. The Applied Technology segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services precision agriculture products and information management tools that enable farmers to enhance farm yields.

