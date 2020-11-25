Raymond James Downgrades RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) to Market Perform

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, AR Network reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RLJ. Compass Point started coverage on RLJ Lodging Trust in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on RLJ Lodging Trust from $10.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut RLJ Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $9.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Get RLJ Lodging Trust alerts:

RLJ Lodging Trust stock opened at $12.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.56 and a beta of 1.78. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 52-week low of $3.88 and a 52-week high of $18.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a current ratio of 5.32.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $83.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.19 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 7.60%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 77.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RLJ Lodging Trust will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,394,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,735,000 after acquiring an additional 390,424 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,975,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,112,000 after purchasing an additional 68,038 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,443,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,497,000 after purchasing an additional 52,672 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 812,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,034,000 after purchasing an additional 53,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 459,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,977,000 after purchasing an additional 139,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

Further Reading: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.