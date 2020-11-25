Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.17.

O has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on Realty Income from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Friday, August 28th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th.

NYSE O opened at $61.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $21.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.65. Realty Income has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $84.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.01.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $404.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.71 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Realty Income will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a nov 20 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.234 per share. This represents a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 84.64%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in Realty Income during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 714.3% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.52% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company<sup>Â®</sup>, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

