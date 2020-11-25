Record plc (REC.L) Declares Dividend of GBX 1.15 (LON:REC)

Record plc (REC.L) (LON:REC) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.15 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of Record plc (REC.L) stock opened at GBX 38.60 ($0.50) on Wednesday. Record plc has a 52-week low of GBX 25 ($0.33) and a 52-week high of GBX 45 ($0.59). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 39.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 37.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.20 million and a P/E ratio of 12.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.48.

In related news, insider Neil Record sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 37 ($0.48), for a total value of £1,480,000 ($1,933,629.47).

Record plc (REC.L) Company Profile

Record plc, through its subsidiaries, provides currency management services in the United Kingdom, North America, Continental Europe, Australia, and internationally. The company offers passive, dynamic, and signal hedging; currency for return; and cash and collateral management, equitisation, spot execution, transaction cost analysis, tenor management, asset-backed hedging, cross currency liquidity, and liquidity management services, as well as consulting services.

