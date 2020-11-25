Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Lowe’s Companies, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) – KeyCorp dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Lowe’s Companies in a report released on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now anticipates that the home improvement retailer will post earnings per share of $9.00 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $9.20. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 228.17% and a net margin of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $22.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Oppenheimer lowered Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.63.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $154.96 on Monday. Lowe’s Companies has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $180.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.73.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LOW. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 272.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 74.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

Featured Story: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.