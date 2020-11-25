Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SFM)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note issued to investors on Friday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Fishbein anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sprouts Farmers Market currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.20.

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $20.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.07. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 52-week low of $13.00 and a 52-week high of $28.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.17.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.17. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 34.45%.

In other news, Director Joe Fortunato acquired 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.80 per share, with a total value of $244,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1,785.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 823.9% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. 96.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli, vitamins and supplements, dairy and dairy alternatives, bulk items, baked goods, frozen foods, natural health and body care, beer and wine, and household items.

