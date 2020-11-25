Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) – Equities research analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report issued on Friday, November 20th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.17 for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.98 EPS.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.50. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 17.44%. The firm had revenue of $10.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $68.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.82.

Shares of TD stock opened at $54.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.91. The company has a market cap of $99.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $33.74 and a 1-year high of $58.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TD. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 209.7% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,000,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $311,405,000 after purchasing an additional 4,740,000 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,682,266 shares of the bank’s stock worth $655,258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,627,469 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,397,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $330,184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322,707 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 5,751,185 shares of the bank’s stock worth $265,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143,744 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,556,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $605,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047,356 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.67% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th were paid a $0.589 dividend. This is an increase from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.12%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

