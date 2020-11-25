Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Murphy USA Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MUSA)

Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Murphy USA in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Fishbein forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $2.00 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Murphy USA’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.11 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $2.29 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MUSA. ValuEngine lowered shares of Murphy USA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 16th.

Shares of NYSE:MUSA opened at $129.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.05. Murphy USA has a twelve month low of $78.75 and a twelve month high of $144.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $128.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.89.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.05. Murphy USA had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 45.51%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Murphy USA during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Murphy USA during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,283,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Murphy USA during the second quarter valued at approximately $982,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Murphy USA by 5.5% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,882 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Murphy USA by 96.1% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 9,742 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Donald R. Smith, Jr. sold 2,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total value of $371,041.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,387,047.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Terry P. Hatten sold 646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.46, for a total transaction of $87,507.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,796 shares of company stock valued at $4,423,417 over the last 90 days. 7.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.12%.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in the marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 1,489 gasoline stores, including 1,161 Murphy USA and 328 Murphy Express stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

