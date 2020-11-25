Reviewing ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) and Universal Detection Technology (OTCMKTS:UNDT)

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) and Universal Detection Technology (OTCMKTS:UNDT) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares ClearSign Technologies and Universal Detection Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ClearSign Technologies N/A -77.84% -63.93% Universal Detection Technology N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.7% of ClearSign Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 25.6% of ClearSign Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.6% of Universal Detection Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for ClearSign Technologies and Universal Detection Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ClearSign Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Universal Detection Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

ClearSign Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 49.25%. Given ClearSign Technologies’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe ClearSign Technologies is more favorable than Universal Detection Technology.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ClearSign Technologies and Universal Detection Technology’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ClearSign Technologies $530,000.00 151.92 -$8.48 million ($0.32) -8.38 Universal Detection Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Universal Detection Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ClearSign Technologies.

Volatility & Risk

ClearSign Technologies has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Universal Detection Technology has a beta of -4.41, indicating that its stock price is 541% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ClearSign Technologies beats Universal Detection Technology on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ClearSign Technologies

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States. Its Duplex Plug & Play technology provides a direct burner replacement solution for traditional refinery heaters. The company was formerly known as ClearSign Combustion Corporation and changed its name ClearSign Technologies Corporation in November 2019. ClearSign Technologies Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About Universal Detection Technology

Universal Detection Technology engages in the research, development, marketing, and resale of detection devices for detecting chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear threats in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It supplies bioterrorism detection kits capable of detecting anthrax, ricin, botulinum, plague, and SEBs; mold detection kits; chemical detection equipment; and radiation detection systems. The company also provides various counter-terrorism services, such as training courses for first responders; event security; threat evaluation and consulting; and DVDs aimed at providing information and training regarding combating terrorism and managing emergency situations. It serves first responders, as well as bioterror and military defense markets. The company markets and sells its products through in-house staff and outside consultants, as well as through the Internet. The company was formerly known as Pollution Research and Control Corporation and changed its name to Universal Detection Technology in August 2003. Universal Detection Technology was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

