Reviewing Crawford United (CRAWA) and The Competition

Crawford United (OTCMKTS: CRAWA) is one of 25 publicly-traded companies in the “Process control instruments” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Crawford United to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Crawford United and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crawford United 6.31% 23.06% 7.47% Crawford United Competitors 12.29% -86.20% 5.48%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

62.5% of shares of all “Process control instruments” companies are owned by institutional investors. 50.6% of Crawford United shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.1% of shares of all “Process control instruments” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Crawford United has a beta of 0.29, suggesting that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crawford United’s rivals have a beta of 0.52, suggesting that their average share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Crawford United and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crawford United 0 0 1 0 3.00 Crawford United Competitors 171 766 1339 39 2.54

Crawford United currently has a consensus target price of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 20.00%. As a group, “Process control instruments” companies have a potential downside of 0.20%. Given Crawford United’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Crawford United is more favorable than its rivals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Crawford United and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Crawford United $89.70 million $6.98 million 9.39 Crawford United Competitors $2.29 billion $361.44 million 25.92

Crawford United’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Crawford United. Crawford United is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Crawford United rivals beat Crawford United on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Crawford United Company Profile

Crawford United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace components, commercial air handling, and industrial hose businesses in the United States. The Aerospace Components segment manufactures precision components primarily for customers in the aerospace industry. This segment also provides complete end-to-end engineering, machining, grinding, welding, brazing, heat treat, and assembly solutions. The Commercial Air Handling segment designs, manufactures, and installs large-scale commercial, institutional, and industrial custom air handling solutions under the FactoryBilt and SiteBilt brand names. Its customers include health care, education, pharmaceutical, and industrial manufacturing markets. The Industrial Hose segment manufactures and sells flexible interlocking metal hoses primarily to heavy-duty truck manufacturers and aftermarket suppliers, as well as to the agricultural, industrial, and petrochemical markets; and distributes silicone and hydraulic hoses to agriculture and general industrial markets. It also exports its products to Canada, China, Mexico, Poland, Peru, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Hickok Incorporated and changed its name to Crawford United Corporation in May 2019. Crawford United Corporation was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

