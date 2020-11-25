Reviewing Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) & Aspyra (OTCMKTS:APYI)

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) and Aspyra (OTCMKTS:APYI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Verint Systems has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aspyra has a beta of -1.86, indicating that its share price is 286% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Verint Systems and Aspyra’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verint Systems $1.30 billion 2.88 $28.68 million $2.62 21.89 Aspyra N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Verint Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Aspyra.

Profitability

This table compares Verint Systems and Aspyra’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verint Systems 1.51% 13.19% 5.33% Aspyra N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Verint Systems and Aspyra, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Verint Systems 0 0 6 0 3.00 Aspyra 0 0 0 0 N/A

Verint Systems currently has a consensus price target of $60.17, suggesting a potential upside of 4.93%. Given Verint Systems’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Verint Systems is more favorable than Aspyra.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.9% of Verint Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Verint Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.9% of Aspyra shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Verint Systems beats Aspyra on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems Inc. provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. It operates through Customer Engagement and Cyber Intelligence segments. The company offers Workforce Forecasting and Scheduling for management of workforce scheduling in contact centers, back office operations, and branches; Verint Mobile apps that deliver work-life balance ownership to employees and managers on-the-go; Knowledge Management solution for reduce training time, increase first call resolution, and improve customer satisfaction scores; Virtual Assistant, which provides automated and real-time support for the employee; Verint Real-Time Analytics that surfaces contextual guidance to an employee; Verint Robotic Process Automation solutions; and Verint Employee Desktop that unifies disparate applications on an employee's desktop. It also offers Verint Recording for capturing customer interactions across voice and digital channels; Verint Automated Quality Management products that automate the quality process from scoring evaluations to assigning coaching; Verint Performance Management, which triggers automated workflows; Verint Interaction Analytics to reduce cost by identifying operational process challenges; Verint Desktop and Process Analytics; Verint Work Manager; and Verint Performance Management solutions. In addition, the company provides Intelligent Virtual Assistant; Web Self-Service that enable customers to self-serve on the web or via their mobile devices; Communities, which enable organizations to manage online communities for their employees, customers, and partners; Verint Experience Cloud that connects siloes of customer experience data to identify problems, predict outcomes, and drive actions; Omni-Channel Recording, which captures customer interaction data; compliance recording that supports compliance audits and the avoidance of fines; and Fraud Prevention And Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, New York.

Aspyra Company Profile

Aspyra Inc. provides health care products and services for the laboratory and imaging marketplaces. It offers engineered workflow solutions that include software, interfaces, hardware, and professional services to various markets comprising specialty labs, reference labs, clinics, hospitals, imaging centers, and orthopedic practices. The company was formerly known as Creative Computer Applications Inc. and changed its name to Aspyra Inc. in November 2005. Aspyra Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

