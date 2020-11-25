Robert S. Ellin Buys 27,200 Shares of LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX) Stock

LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX) CEO Robert S. Ellin bought 27,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.89 per share, with a total value of $51,408.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,489,946 shares in the company, valued at $2,815,997.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:LIVX opened at $2.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.91. The stock has a market cap of $159.35 million, a P/E ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.18. LiveXLive Media, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.72 and a 1 year high of $4.89.

LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). As a group, research analysts forecast that LiveXLive Media, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on LIVX shares. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of LiveXLive Media in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LiveXLive Media in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut LiveXLive Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. LiveXLive Media has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LiveXLive Media in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of LiveXLive Media by 110.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 7,906 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LiveXLive Media in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of LiveXLive Media in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LiveXLive Media in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. 32.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LiveXLive Media

LiveXLive Media, Inc, a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

