Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Coverage Initiated at JMP Securities

Investment analysts at JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, AR Network reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 79.32% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ROOT. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Root in a report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Root in a report on Monday. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Root in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Root in a report on Sunday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Root in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.64.

ROOT stock opened at $16.73 on Monday. Root has a fifty-two week low of $16.59 and a fifty-two week high of $29.48.

About Root

Root Inc is the parent company of Root Insurance, the nation's first licensed insurance carrier powered entirely by mobile. We were founded on the belief that the services you need for everyday life should serve you better. That's why we base insurance coverages on you, not your demographic.

