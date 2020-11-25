Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Coverage Initiated at UBS Group

Analysts at UBS Group began coverage on shares of Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Root in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Root in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Root in a research note on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Root in a research report on Monday. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Root in a report on Sunday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Root currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.64.

Shares of ROOT opened at $16.73 on Monday. Root has a 52-week low of $16.59 and a 52-week high of $29.48.

About Root

Root Inc is the parent company of Root Insurance, the nation's first licensed insurance carrier powered entirely by mobile. We were founded on the belief that the services you need for everyday life should serve you better. That's why we base insurance coverages on you, not your demographic.

