Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Now Covered by Truist

Research analysts at Truist assumed coverage on shares of Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Truist’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 55.41% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Root in a research report on Monday. They set an “in-line” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Root in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Root in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Root in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Root in a research report on Sunday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.64.

ROOT stock opened at $16.73 on Monday. Root has a twelve month low of $16.59 and a twelve month high of $29.48.

Root Company Profile

Root Inc is the parent company of Root Insurance, the nation's first licensed insurance carrier powered entirely by mobile. We were founded on the belief that the services you need for everyday life should serve you better. That's why we base insurance coverages on you, not your demographic.

