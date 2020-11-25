Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) in a research note released on Sunday morning, AR Network reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ROOT opened at $16.73 on Friday. Root has a 12 month low of $16.59 and a 12 month high of $29.48.

About Root

Root Inc is the parent company of Root Insurance, the nation's first licensed insurance carrier powered entirely by mobile. We were founded on the belief that the services you need for everyday life should serve you better. That's why we base insurance coverages on you, not your demographic.

