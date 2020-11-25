Royal Bank of Canada Downgrades United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) to Sector Perform

United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

UUGRY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Monday, October 5th. HSBC downgraded United Utilities Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on United Utilities Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Utilities Group presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of United Utilities Group stock opened at $24.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.91. United Utilities Group has a 1-year low of $17.28 and a 1-year high of $27.49. The company has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.52.

About United Utilities Group

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers (km) of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 566 wastewater treatment works; and 86 water treatment works.

