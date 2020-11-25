RYU Apparel Inc. (RYU.V) (CVE:RYU) Sets New 1-Year High at $0.14

RYU Apparel Inc. (RYU.V) (CVE:RYU) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 21288 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The company has a market cap of $12.59 million and a P/E ratio of -0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.10 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 353.39, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

RYU Apparel Inc. (RYU.V) (CVE:RYU) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 28th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.43 million for the quarter.

About RYU Apparel Inc. (RYU.V) (CVE:RYU)

RYU Apparel Inc develops, markets, and distributes athletic apparel, bags, and accessories under the RYU brand for men and women. It offers men's and women's apparel; bags; and accessories for fitness, training, and performance and lifestyle of athletically minded individuals. The company sells its products through its retail stores and wholesale accounts, as well as ryu.com, an e-commerce site.

