SBA Communications Co. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $2.45 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NASDAQ:SBAC)

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for SBA Communications in a report issued on Friday, November 20th. Truist Securiti analyst G. Miller now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $2.45 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.42. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for SBA Communications’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.52 EPS.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($1.99). The firm had revenue of $522.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.26 million. SBA Communications’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SBAC. BidaskClub cut shares of SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $361.00 to $357.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $366.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $350.00 to $336.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. SBA Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.69.

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC opened at $279.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,749.20 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $302.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $302.56. SBA Communications has a 1 year low of $205.20 and a 1 year high of $328.37.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in SBA Communications by 274.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 981,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $292,346,000 after purchasing an additional 719,263 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 485.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 763,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,560,000 after buying an additional 633,444 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SBA Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $145,027,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 81.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 997,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,162,000 after buying an additional 448,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in SBA Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $113,125,000. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.52, for a total transaction of $70,137.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,302,460. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.91%.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

