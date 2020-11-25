Sberbank CIB Downgrades Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) to Sell

Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) was downgraded by equities researchers at Sberbank CIB from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Qiwi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine cut Qiwi from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded Qiwi from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Qiwi from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Qiwi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Qiwi has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Shares of QIWI opened at $14.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $882.89 million, a PE ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Qiwi has a 1 year low of $8.62 and a 1 year high of $21.64.

Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The credit services provider reported $52.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $45.62 by $6.87. Qiwi had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 12.42%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Qiwi will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QIWI. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Qiwi by 82.4% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 589,613 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,230,000 after buying an additional 266,325 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Qiwi by 11.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,090,471 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,353,000 after buying an additional 216,547 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in Qiwi by 41.1% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 716,378 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,408,000 after buying an additional 208,808 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Qiwi during the second quarter worth about $2,485,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Qiwi by 971.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 154,090 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,673,000 after buying an additional 139,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.15% of the company’s stock.

Qiwi Company Profile

Qiwi plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates electronic online payment systems primarily in the Russia, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. It operates through Payment Services, Consumer Financial Services, Small and Medium Enterprises, and Rocketbank segments.

