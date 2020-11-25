Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited (SREI.L) (LON:SREI) Announces Dividend of GBX 0.58

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited (SREI.L) (LON:SREI) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.58 ($0.01) per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, December 11th. This represents a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 26th. This is a positive change from Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited (SREI.L)’s previous dividend of $0.39. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of SREI stock opened at GBX 38.12 ($0.50) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.31, a current ratio of 7.25 and a quick ratio of 7.25. The company has a market capitalization of $167.74 million and a P/E ratio of -6.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 33.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 33.32. Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited has a one year low of GBX 27.65 ($0.36) and a one year high of GBX 58 ($0.76).

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited (SREI.L) Company Profile

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited is a real estate investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for income and capital growth from owning and actively managing a diversified portfolio of real estate.

