Schroder UK Public Private Trust (LON:SUPP) Shares Gap Up to $25.85

Schroder UK Public Private Trust (LON:SUPP)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.85, but opened at $27.00. Schroder UK Public Private Trust shares last traded at $26.21, with a volume of 2,220,264 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 28.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 26.94. The firm has a market cap of $268.05 million and a PE ratio of -1.20.

About Schroder UK Public Private Trust (LON:SUPP)

As a global asset and wealth manager, Schroders delivers a broad range of investments designed to meet the diverse needs of institutions, intermediaries and high net worth individuals. For over 200 years we have built principled partnerships with our clients, putting them at the centre of everything we do.

Further Reading: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Schroder UK Public Private Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroder UK Public Private Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.