SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Plc (SEIT.L) (LON:SEIT) Plans Dividend of GBX 1.38

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Plc (SEIT.L) (LON:SEIT) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.38 ($0.02) per share on Friday, December 18th. This represents a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of SEIT stock opened at GBX 107.50 ($1.40) on Wednesday. SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Plc has a one year low of GBX 73 ($0.95) and a one year high of GBX 112.50 ($1.47). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 107.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 107.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65.

Get SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Plc (SEIT.L) alerts:

In other SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Plc (SEIT.L) news, insider Christopher Knowles bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 106 ($1.38) per share, with a total value of £10,600 ($13,848.97).

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Plc (SEIT.L) Company Profile

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust PLC invests in energy efficiency projects. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Plc (SEIT.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Plc (SEIT.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.