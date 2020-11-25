SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 12,527 Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FUTY. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 21.1% in the second quarter. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. now owns 137,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after purchasing an additional 23,980 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 92.6% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 52,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after buying an additional 25,438 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the second quarter worth about $256,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the second quarter worth about $312,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the second quarter worth about $573,000.

NYSEARCA FUTY opened at $41.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.64. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 52 week low of $28.30 and a 52 week high of $46.28.

