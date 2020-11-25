SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ANTM. 1776 Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Anthem by 148.0% during the 2nd quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 315.8% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 130.8% during the 2nd quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Anthem alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ANTM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Anthem from $349.00 to $337.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Anthem from $330.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Anthem from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Anthem from $324.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Anthem from $325.00 to $338.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.94.

Anthem stock opened at $313.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Anthem, Inc. has a one year low of $171.03 and a one year high of $338.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $303.84 and its 200 day moving average is $279.75.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.16. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $30.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.81 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 19.55%.

In other Anthem news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,834 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.95, for a total transaction of $1,703,236.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,437,653.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 4,667 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,306,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,529,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Featured Article: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.