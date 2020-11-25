SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,962 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 518 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 22.2% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,891,937 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $434,521,000 after purchasing an additional 343,350 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 703,350 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $172,145,000 after acquiring an additional 9,477 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 545,682 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $133,556,000 after purchasing an additional 153,185 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 540,362 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $124,105,000 after acquiring an additional 8,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 439,486 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $100,937,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PANW opened at $297.17 on Wednesday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.47 and a 52 week high of $297.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market cap of $28.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.06 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $250.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.57.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.29. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.83% and a negative return on equity of 9.61%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PANW. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $237.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $303.47.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.72, for a total value of $2,672,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 914,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,784,568.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jean Compeau sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.11, for a total transaction of $530,220.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,134 shares of company stock valued at $12,035,563. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

