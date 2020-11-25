SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $445,000 Stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,520 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VVR. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 8.6% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 39,456 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 3,118 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 1.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 248,297 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 4,372 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 1.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 459,329 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after buying an additional 5,445 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 18,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 25,449 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 7,624 shares during the period.

NYSE:VVR opened at $3.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.55. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $4.38.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.021 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

