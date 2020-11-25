SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $487,000 Position in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 20.0% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. XR Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus during the second quarter worth about $217,000. RDA Financial Network grew its position in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 8.3% during the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus during the second quarter worth about $329,000.

BATS:CSM opened at $81.66 on Wednesday. ProShares Large Cap Core Plus has a 12-month low of $57.15 and a 12-month high of $71.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.50.

