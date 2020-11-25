SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $682,000 Stock Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Kraft Heinz during the second quarter worth approximately $1,014,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 11.5% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 159,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,074,000 after buying an additional 16,373 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 33.5% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 45,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 11,307 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 3.9% in the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 13,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in The Kraft Heinz by 4.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,739,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,021,000 after acquiring an additional 246,297 shares during the period. 58.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $33.83 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.43 and its 200-day moving average is $32.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.31. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $19.99 and a 52 week high of $36.37. The company has a market capitalization of $41.36 billion, a PE ratio of -84.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.99.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.14%.

In other The Kraft Heinz news, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 29,169,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total transaction of $884,129,060.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Damme Alexandre Van acquired 13,849,315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.38 per share, with a total value of $420,742,189.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on KHC. BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet downgraded The Kraft Heinz from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded The Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, refreshment beverages, coffee, nuts and salted snacks, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

