SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,170 Shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,740 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dunkin’ Brands Group were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNKN. FMR LLC grew its position in Dunkin’ Brands Group by 132.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,833,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $250,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,771 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group by 122.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 778,519 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,340,000 after acquiring an additional 428,104 shares in the last quarter. Wafra Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $16,390,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group by 28.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,115,398 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $91,362,000 after acquiring an additional 247,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $17,574,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Dunkin’ Brands Group stock opened at $106.26 on Wednesday. Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc. has a one year low of $38.51 and a one year high of $106.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.83 and its 200 day moving average is $76.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 40.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.95.

Dunkin’ Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.13. Dunkin’ Brands Group had a negative return on equity of 39.92% and a net margin of 16.84%. The company had revenue of $361.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Dunkin’ Brands Group’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DNKN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Dunkin’ Brands Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $106.50 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Dunkin’ Brands Group from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Dunkin’ Brands Group from $81.00 to $106.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Dunkin’ Brands Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Dunkin’ Brands Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Dunkin’ Brands Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.32.

Dunkin' Brands Group Company Profile

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and licenses quick service restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S.

