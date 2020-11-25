SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,170 Shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) by 25.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,740 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dunkin’ Brands Group were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DNKN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group by 53.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 191,380 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,372,000 after acquiring an additional 66,737 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group by 122.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 778,519 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,340,000 after acquiring an additional 428,104 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group in the second quarter worth $226,000. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group in the second quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group by 277.7% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 29,616 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 21,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

DNKN opened at $106.26 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.83 and a 200 day moving average of $76.56. Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.51 and a 52-week high of $106.49. The stock has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.10, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.95.

Dunkin’ Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.13. Dunkin’ Brands Group had a negative return on equity of 39.92% and a net margin of 16.84%. The company had revenue of $361.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Dunkin’ Brands Group’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Dunkin’ Brands Group from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BTIG Research cut Dunkin’ Brands Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Dunkin’ Brands Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Wedbush increased their price objective on Dunkin’ Brands Group from $102.00 to $106.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Dunkin’ Brands Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.32.

About Dunkin’ Brands Group

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and licenses quick service restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S.

