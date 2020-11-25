SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 47.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,775 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,583 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 4.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,886,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,039,384,000 after acquiring an additional 447,549 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,048,000. Focused Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,345,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1,198.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 214,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,069,000 after purchasing an additional 198,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,867,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NOC. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $405.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $400.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $470.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $390.73.

Shares of NOC stock opened at $309.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $307.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $320.71. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $263.31 and a one year high of $385.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.60 by $0.29. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 6.94%. The firm had revenue of $9.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.49 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 27.35%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company. It provides various systems, products, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, space, strike, and logistics and modernization, as well as in command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) to customers in the United States and internationally.

