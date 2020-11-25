SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 119 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,312 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,249 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,974 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 11,980 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

ZBH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.42.

ZBH opened at $151.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $31.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 944.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.37 and a 12-month high of $165.15.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.74. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

