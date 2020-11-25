SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,474 Shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,261 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,474 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 18.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 230,066 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 35,623 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 29,142 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $515,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 30,862 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HYT opened at $11.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.60. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.26 and a 1-year high of $11.73.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Profile

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.