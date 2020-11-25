SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 32 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ANTM. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 91.9% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,605,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,918,000 after buying an additional 2,204,964 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 6.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,979,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,425,000 after buying an additional 477,208 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 102.5% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 824,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,843,000 after buying an additional 417,300 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 245.3% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 557,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,720,000 after buying an additional 396,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 2,232.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 296,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,686,000 after buying an additional 283,961 shares during the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ANTM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $319.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $325.00 to $338.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $349.00 to $337.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $343.94.

In other Anthem news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.95, for a total transaction of $1,703,236.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,437,653.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 4,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,306,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at $11,529,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANTM stock opened at $313.94 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $303.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $279.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $78.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.97. Anthem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $171.03 and a 12 month high of $338.20.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $30.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.81 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. On average, equities analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.55%.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

