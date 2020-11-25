SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF were worth $742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 164.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 532.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 183.4% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 3,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SLYV opened at $64.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.30. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $34.77 and a one year high of $66.50.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Further Reading: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.