Secom (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) Hits New 52-Week High at $25.55

Shares of Secom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.55 and last traded at $24.62, with a volume of 5709 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.61.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Secom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.35. The stock has a market cap of $22.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15 and a beta of 0.22.

Secom (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.09). Secom had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 7.67%. On average, analysts predict that Secom Co., Ltd. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

SECOM CO., LTD. provides security services in Japan and internationally. The company's Security Services segment provides online security systems, static guard services, armored car services. Its Fire Protection Services segment provides automatic fire alarm systems, fire extinguishing systems, other fire protection systems, and related maintenance services to office buildings, plants, tunnels, cultural properties, ships and residences.

